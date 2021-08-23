The select House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will ask telecommunications companies and tech firms to turn over the phone records, texts and emails of several hundred people including lawmakers, committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said Monday.

Mr. Thompson, Mississippi Democrat, said the committee will contact communications companies as well as social media platforms. He didn’t identify which lawmakers’ records will be sought or whether the list includes family members of former President Trump.

“We have quite an exhaustive list of people,” Mr. Thompson said. “I won’t tell you who they are, but it’s several hundred people that make up the list of people we are planning to contact.”



The first step will be sending letters asking the companies to retain the records, he said.

Democrats’ attention has focused partly on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, and Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, both of whom spoke by phone to Mr. Trump on the day of the attack.

