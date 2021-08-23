White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday insisted no Americans were “stranded” in Afghanistan during a testy exchange with a Fox News reporter.



Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Ms. Psaki if the president understood that by pulling out troops before civilians, Americans are now “stranded” in Afghanistan.



A visibly annoyed Ms. Psaki fired back that it was “irresponsible” to say Americans were stranded there.



“They are not. We are committed to bringing Americans who want to come home, home,” she said.



Mr. Doocy then asked whether “no Americans stranded” is the administration’s official position.



“I’m just calling you out for saying we are stranding Americans in Afghanistan when we have been very clear that we are not leaving Americans who want to return home,” Ms. Psaki replied. “We are going to bring them home and I think that’s important for the American public to hear and understand.”



Mr. Doocy also pressed her on whether Americans being attacked by the Taliban was part of President Biden’s pledge that “America is back.”



“What the president meant is that we are going to continue to lead the world, including being the leaders in evacuating not just our Afghan partners, not just American citizens, but also our allies,” Ms. Psaki responded.

