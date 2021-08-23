The Taliban on Monday threatened violence against any American troops who remain in Kabul past Aug. 31, while President Biden faced new questions about whether the U.S. could or should be aiding thousands of Afghan resistance fighters now preparing for their own potentially bloody showdown with Taliban insurgents.

The two developments put renewed pressure on a White House already up against withering criticism over its hasty Afghanistan withdrawal and the chaotic scramble it created to evacuate tens of thousands of civilian personnel and Afghan allies from the hardline Islamist group now ruling the country.

Mr. Biden over the weekend expressed an “unwavering commitment” that U.S. forces would stay at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul for as long as it takes to complete that mission, even if it means remaining in Afghanistan past his self-imposed Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline.

But the Taliban‘s tolerance for the American presence and rescue mission has already worn thin. Top leaders of the militant group made clear Monday that they expect Mr. Biden to stick to his original timetable and warned of “consequences” if he does not.

“It’s a red line. President Biden announced that on 31 August they would withdraw all their military forces. So if they extend it that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that,” Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said in an interview with Sky News. “If the U.S. or U.K. were to seek additional time to continue evacuations, the answer is no. Or there would be consequences.”

Troops under fire

The evacuation mission at the Kabul airport is growing increasingly dangerous, with U.S. forces operating inside the airport while Taliban fighters run checkpoints on the streets around the facility, often aggressively managing crowds trying to access the entrances.

Elements of the former U.S.-trained Afghan military are also involved. While the military collapsed as the Taliban took over Kabul last week, a small contingent of Afghan security forces remain and are now assisting the U.S. military-run mission inside the airport.

U.S. and the Afghan troops early Monday morning engaged in a shootout with a gunman who opened fire on forces guarding the entrance to the airport, Pentagon officials said. At least one of the Afghan security forces was killed.

“The incident appeared to begin when an unknown hostile actor fired upon Afghan security forces involved in monitoring access to the gate,” U.S. Central Command spokesperson Navy Capt. William Urban said in a statement. “The Afghans returned fire, and in keeping with their right of self-defense, so too did U.S. and coalition troops.”

It’s unclear whether the gunman was a member of the Islamic State or another terrorist group. Over the weekend, the State Department warned Americans in Kabul to stay away from the airport because of threats from Islamic State affiliates operating in Afghanistan.

Against that chaotic backdrop, the U.S. has dramatically ramped up the pace of evacuations. Over a roughly 24-hour period from Sunday to Monday, about 10,400 people flew out of Kabul aboard U.S. military flights. Thousands more were evacuated on non-U.S. aircraft.

However, it appears the vast majority of the evacuees so far are non-Americans. Citing a government document it obtained, Yahoo News on Monday reported that only about 3,300 Americans have been flown out of Afghanistan since the evacuation effort began Aug. 15.

Pentagon officials did not confirm that number on Monday but said that “several thousand” Americans have been evacuated.

The Biden administration also has struggled to offer a clear estimate of exactly how many Americans are still in Afghanistan. In total, Pentagon officials said about 37,000 people have been evacuated since the mission began in mid-August.

The rapid pace reported on Monday stands in stark contrast to a week ago, when mobs of Afghans clung to the side of an American C-17 as it tried to take off and large crowds on the tarmac temporarily shut down all flights. Biden Administration officials say communication between the U.S. and Taliban officials has led to a more stable scene at the airport in recent days.

“What we’ve seen is this deconfliction has worked well in terms of allowing access and flow as well as reducing the overall size of the crowds just outside the airport,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

Indeed, the U.S. evacuation effort is heavily reliant on cooperation from the Taliban, which is now operating numerous checkpoints outside the Kabul airport perimeter.

But there also are signs that at least some Americans still can’t access the facility. Mr. Kirby on Monday confirmed a second instance in which U.S. troops used helicopters to rescue Americans who were trapped elsewhere in Kabul.

He did not provide details on the operation or how many Americans were rescued. During the first such mission last week, at least 169 Americans were flown into the airport by helicopter from a hotel just outside the airport’s outer security walls.

‘A shot worth taking’

While Afghan civilians continue to swarm around the Kabul airport, thousands of Afghan resistance fighters have converged north of Kabul in Afghanistan‘s Panjshir Valley, which has become the headquarters for a well-organized anti-Taliban movement.

Regional experts say the resistance fighters represent Afghanistan‘s last hope to avoid a second round of full-blown Taliban rule. But analysts caution the resistance fighters face steep odds as they prepare to face down a Taliban army now equipped with a cache of captured U.S. military equipment.

“It’s a long shot. But it’s certainly a shot worth taking,” Bill Roggio, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told The Washington Times on Monday.

Mr. Roggio, who closely tracks the war in Afghanistan, estimated the anti-Taliban forces could number as high as 10,000.

The growing resistance movement is led by Amrullah Saleh, who served as Afghanistan‘s vice president until the U.S.-backed government in Kabul collapsed two weeks ago. Another key player is Ahmad Massoud, whose father fought against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s and later joined the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance.

Mr. Saleh, who remained in the country when former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled during the Taliban‘s recent advance on Kabul, now claims to be Afghanistan‘s acting president.

If the Biden administration wanted to aid the anti-Taliban movement, formally recognizing Mr. Saleh as the Afghan president would be a concrete first step it could take, according to Mr. Roggio.

“If we had a government that actually wanted to help the Afghan people not live under the Taliban, first of all we would have never done what we did” with the chaotic withdrawal, he said. “But if we did…We would have recognized Saleh as the president, as the legitimate president of Afghanistan. We would honor treaty obligations, provide him with access to the funds of the Afghan government that are currently frozen, they would provide him with whatever they could to keep his forces in the field.”

But Mr. Roggio conceded there is “zero political will” in the U.S. for such an effort.

“I recognize these are options no one wants,” he said.

The White House National Security Council did not respond to a request for comment Monday on whether the administration is considering any type of formal recognition or support for resistance fighters.

Meanwhile, anti-Taliban forces early Monday claimed to have taken control of three districts in Afghanistan‘s Andarab Valley.

The Taliban claimed later in the day to have retaken the areas. Taliban officials have said they are hoping for a “peaceful solution” to the standoff between the two sides.

• Mike Glenn contributed to this article which is based in part on wire service reports.

