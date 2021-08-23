President Biden on Monday hosted the Seattle Storm at the White House to celebrate their 2020 WNBA championship, praising their off-the-court advocacy work.

“What makes this team remarkable is they don’t just win games, they change lives,” Mr. Biden said at the ceremony. “That’s what winners do. They shine the light. They lift people up. They’re a force for change. That’s the Seattle Storm. That’s the WNBA. That’s what they do.”

Mr. Biden ticked off a list of causes that the Storm players advocated for last year, including COVID-19 vaccinations, racial justice, voting rights, and increased protections for transgender Americans.

The president said those efforts set an example for women and girls, saying the team’s work was inspirational. He also emphasized the need for Americans to support women’s sports, saying it inspires young girls to achieve goals.

He noted that three Storm players — Sue Bird, Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart — were members of the U.S. Olympic team in Tokyo.

“We are going to have some presidents pretty soon,” he said.

The visit marks the first time a WNBA team has visited the White House since the Minnesota Lynx championship was celebrated by former President Obama in 2016.



Crystal Langhorne, who retired after the 2020 season after playing seven years with the Storm, discussed the team’s social justice initiative Force4Change. The program focuses on voter registration and promoting Black women and LGBTQ+ community leaders. Langhorne helped Maryland win the 2006 national championship and played six seasons with the Mystics before joining the Storm.

Mr. Biden also highlighted the team’s success during the playoffs, noting that they swept the Las Vegas Aces 3-0 during the WNBA Finals.

“In the WNBA, amidst a year unlike any other, this team met the moment,” Mr. Biden said. “Sweeping through the playoffs and finals against Minnesota and Las Vegas, and six wins and no losses.”

Ms. Bird, who was named the league’s MVP last year, presented Mr. Biden with a jersey.

The Storm is the third professional sports champion to visit the White House since Mr. Biden took over in January. In the past two months, Mr. Biden welcomed the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

