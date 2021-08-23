Departing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo abandoned his dog on his way out the door.

Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, left behind his dog, Captain, when he moved out of the governor’s mansion last weekend, the Times-Union of Albany reported.

The governor, whose resignation takes effect at midnight on Monday, has been asking staffers if they’d like to take care of the dog. Mr. Cuomo adopted the husky-shepherd-malamute mix in 2018.

A spokesman told the paper that Mr. Cuomo was only seeking a temporary placement for Captain.

“So Cuomo got a dog for political optics and photo ops but didn’t really want to deal it beyond that,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted Monday. “Seems like a solid metaphor for the state of today’s Democrat Party.”

Mr. Cuomo resigned rather than face impeachment over allegations that he sexually harassed 11 women, covered up statistics on COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes and improperly used staff to write his book last year.

He plans to live temporarily with one of his sisters in Westchester County.

