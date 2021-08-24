President Biden’s approval rating has plummeted amid the unfolding mess in Afghanistan.

A new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll showed that 41% of voters approve of Mr. Biden’s performance, and 55% disapprove.

“Today, President Biden‘s overall approval has taken a turn for the worse due to his awful job performance rating on Afghanistan,” David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk Political Research Center, told USA Today. “His approval on immigration and the economy are also upside down. The only issue keeping him remotely in the game is his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, where he is barely at 50%.”

By a 53% to 38% margin, most Americans supported the decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, but 62% disapproved of the way the administration handled the pullout.

Mr. Biden had enjoyed solid approval ratings for much of the year, but public opinion has shifted quickly since the Taliban’s stunning takeover of Afghanistan.

He’s also taken some lumps on immigration, and the economy.

The USA Today-Suffolk University poll, conducted Aug. 19-23, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

