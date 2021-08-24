President Biden will not keep U.S. troops in Afghanistan past the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline, a White House official said Tuesday, despite intense pressure to extend the date to complete a frantic evacuation from Kabul.

Mr. Biden will accept a recommendation from Pentagon officials that more time is not needed to evacuate American civilians and vulnerable Afghans from the country.

But the president has asked the Pentagon for contingency plans in case the situation on the ground changes.

Mr. Biden had previously said he would consider extending the departure date past August 31.

Leaders of top U.S. allies pressed Mr. Biden Tuesday morning to extend the deadline for U.S. troops to withdraw from Afghanistan during a virtual gathering of the Group of Seven (G7), a coalition of the world’s leading democracies.

The United Kingdom, France, and Germany have all publicly vented frustration with Mr. Biden as the U.S.’s bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan has left them scrambling to evacuate their own citizens.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Marcon have argued that leaving troops in Afghanistan for a few extra days would allow Mr. Biden to meet his original withdrawal date of Sept. 11.

The Taliban has already been clear that it will not accept an extension. A Taliban spokesperson on Monday called it a “red line,” a threat they repeated Tuesday.

“President Biden announced that on 31 August they would withdraw all their military forces. So if they extend it, that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that,” Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sky News on Monday.

“If the U.S. or U.K. were to seek additional time to continue evacuations, the answer is no. Or there would be consequences,” he added.

CIA Director William Burns secretly met with Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Monday, making him the highest administration official to meet with the Taliban since the group took control of Afghanistan earlier this month.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan appeared to push back against an extension during a White House press briefing on Monday. Mr. Sullivan noted that the number of evacuations have sped up, saying the administration can meet the Aug. 31 deadline.

“We believe that we have time between now and the 31st to get out any American who wants to get out,” he said.

The U.S. has ramped up evacuation flights over the past few days, with C-17 military planes taking off every 48 minutes.

A record 21,600 people were airlifted from the Kabul airport in a 24-hour period that ended early Tuesday, the White House said. About 12,700 evacuees were carried by 37 U.S. military flights and an additional 8,900 left aboard 57 flights by U.S. allies.

About 12,700 people were removed from Afghanistan during the same period ending early Monday.

Republicans have urged Mr. Biden to extend the deadline.

“Damn the deadline. The American people are not going to surrender our fellow citizens to the Taliban. Americans want us to stay until we get our people out, and so do our allies,” Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican, said in a statement.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged the president to “forget” the Aug. 31 deadline.

“This is one of the greatest foreign policy disasters in American history,” the Kentucky Republican said on Fox News. “The decision to pull out was a gargantuan mistake, in my opinion. Having made that decision, you’d have to conclude these guys couldn’t organize a two-car funeral.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.