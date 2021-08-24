President Biden‘s decision-making on Afghanistan is reviving questions about his mental fitness and ability to lead the nation at the age of 78.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Tuesday “something is very wrong” at The White House.

“Either you’ve got President Biden’s team is not telling him the truth, is not giving him the proper information, or President Biden is not thinking properly and not looking at the scenario and able to process it, because none of this makes sense,” Ms. Haley said on the Hugh Hewitt podcast.

Mr. Biden became the oldest president to assume office earlier this year after defeating former President Donald Trump and facing questions about his age.

The veteran lawmaker and former vice president touted his experience as a strength, casting himself as a steady hand after four unconventional years of Mr. Trump.

Mr. Biden now is facing a barrage of criticism over the hastily withdrawal of American troops that paved the way for the Taliban to sweep into power across Afghanistan in a matter of weeks.

The Biden administration has since been scrambling to protect the American civilians and allies that are seeking to get out of the country.

Mr. Biden also is dealing with a surge of the delta variant and a chaotic situation at the U.S.-Mexico border that have provided more fodder for his critics.

Former Fox News host Brit Hume said this week that Mr. Biden was never the “the sharpest knife in the drawer.”

“He could talk forever and was famous for it, but you never had the sense that he was terribly smart,” Mr. Hume said on “The Guy Benson Show.” “And on top of that, now he’s manifestly senile.

“And between those two things, this is a man [who has] very, very severe limitations who is, well, too old, in my opinion, to be the president of the United States,” Mr. Hume said.

