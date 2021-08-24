Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his dog Captain “is part of our family,” and denied that he tried to give away the pet upon resigning from office.

“Some people just can’t get the facts straight. Yes, I was downstate monitoring storm response for a few days, but Captain and I are a man and his dog,” Mr. Cuomo tweeted. “He is part of our family and that’s the way it will always be.”

The Times-Union of Albany reported that Mr. Cuomo was asking staffers if they wanted to take Captain after he moved out of the governor’s mansion last weekend. Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said the arrangement for the dog was “temporary” until Mr. Cuomo returned from vacation immediately after leaving office.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, was sworn in early Tuesday as the state’s first female governor.

Mr. Cuomo announced he was stepping down two weeks ago in the wake of a state attorney general’s investigation that verified accusations by 11 women that he sexually harassed them.

