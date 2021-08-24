Former football star Herschel Walker has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, signaling he is preparing to make his first foray into running for public office in a high-profile 2022 contest.

Former President Donald Trump pushed Mr. Walker, a former NFL player and Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Georgia, to jump into the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock in the 2022 midterm election.

The 59-year-old also recently registered to vote in Georgia after living for decades in Texas, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported this week.

Mr. Warnock is viewed as one of the more vulnerable Democrats, and his re-election race will help determine which party controls the Senate in 2023.

Mr. Warnock won the seat this year in a runoff race, helping Democrats flip control of the upper chamber.

Mr. Walker established “Team Herschel Inc.,” according to the statement of organization filing.

Mr. Walker, who was born in Georgia, is seen as a wild card in the race. He is well-known in the state, but comes with some baggage. Mr. Walker has been open about his struggles with dissociative disorder and has faced questions about his business dealings and repeated threats against his ex-wife.

