About 20 million ballots mailed out in the 2020 general election went unreturned, the federal government’s Election Assistance Commission says in a new report detailing the successes and hiccups of last year’s voting.

For the first time in U.S. history, mailed ballots were the most popular form of voting in a federal election — and fewer than half of voters cast ballots in-person on Election Day, also a first, as voters responded to what the commission called “drastic” changes states made during the coronavirus pandemic.

The result was an election in which those who wanted to cast a ballot had little trouble — and a record number of people did just that, with officials in the states and territories recording 161,303,109 votes cast and counted.

The report does nothing to bolster former President Donald Trump’s unproven claims of a stolen election, but it does add ammunition to ongoing debates over Republican demands for voter integrity and Democratic worries about voter suppression.

“The turnout data show that it has never been easier to register to vote or to vote than it is now,” said J. Christian Adams, president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, a voter integrity group. “The EAC report debunks the false narrative that barriers to voting exist. The barriers we hear about from people like Stacey Abrams are fake barriers.”

The Washington Times reached out to several groups that are pushing for more expansive voting, including mailed ballots, but none commented for this article.

The commission’s report is compiled from a survey issued to state election officials on their experiences in each election. It probes everything from numbers of polling locations to types of voting machines to recruitment of poll workers.

Among the findings:

• Turnout in 2020 was 67.7% of the estimated citizen voting-age population, which was up 6.7 percentage points from the previous presidential election year in 2016.

• States counted 41.2 million in-person votes cast early, 47.1 million Election Day in-person votes and 69.5 million mailed ballots.

• Election officials mailed out 90.7 million ballots, or more than double the rate of 2016, and said about 70.5 million of them were filled out and returned by voters.

• The commission said states rejected 560,826 of those mailed ballots, with Arkansas and New Mexico each nixing at least 5% of their mailed ballots — the highest rate among states. New York had a 3.6% rejection rate, or about 67,000 ballots.

• Officials said it was easier to recruit poll workers than usual, with more than 775,000 serving. And while older Americans were still the largest cohort, those under age 40 increased their share of workers, with the commission saying that was likely due to COVID-19 risk factors among senior citizens.

A handful of states had already run all-mail elections, in which every voter in the state is sent a ballot, but more states embraced the idea last year during the coronavirus pandemic. A mailed ballot can be returned by mail or dropped off at a voting station. Usually, a voter can still vote in person, which should negate the mailed ballot.

The worry about unaccounted-for ballots is what it signals — millions of live ballots that leave the hands of elections officials, and it’s not clear who’s getting them or what happens to them until they’re returned.

Those who back expanded mail voting say there’s no mystery to most of the ballots: Voters received them and discarded them, choosing not to vote.

Election integrity advocates such as Mr. Adams say each mailed ballot is an opportunity to cheat. The worry isn’t so much ballots that went unreturned, but what it says about the ballots that were mailed back, who actually cast them, and under what circumstances.

Mr. Adams’ group said Maricopa County sent more than 110,000 ballots to outdated addresses in Arizona, a state President Biden carried by 10,457 votes. And Clark County in Nevada rejected 93,279 mailed ballots in a state Mr. Biden won by 33,596 votes.

“These figures detail how the 2020 push to mail voting needs to be a one-year experiment,” Mr. Adams said. “Some of the counties with the least experience in administering mail voting rejected the most ballots nationwide. If continued, 2020-style chaos will become the norm.”

Heading into 2020, some analysts had predicted major hiccups with the number of jurisdictions moving to expand mail-in voting, pushing it on voters not familiar with it. In the end, less than 1% of mailed ballots were rejected by elections officials, or fewer than 561,000.

The most common reason was a mismatch between a ballot’s signature and the one on file for that voter. That happened in nearly 184,000 instances.

More than 7,500 ballots were nixed when that same voter also cast a ballot in person.

And in more than 3,300 cases, election officials said someone mailed a ballot back — but the officials said they had no record of ever sending it to that person.

Nearly 9,000 ballots were rejected because the person who cast them had died. One of the quirks of the state-run election system is that some states will refuse ballots cast by voters who officials learn died before Election Day, while other states will allow them.

Congressional Democrats pushed a bill through the House Tuesday that would update the Voting Rights Act of 1965, creating a new formula for deeming which states are so racist that their elections need intense Justice Department supervision. The bill also would make it easier for courts to block voting changes in the states.

The legislation is a slimmed-down version of a broader election overhaul that would set national standards for conducting elections, including automatic voter registration, nixing voter-ID laws and requiring states to offer mailed balloting without requiring a reason. It also would upend the way most states draw their legislative district maps.

And the bill would regulate how states cleanse their election rolls, with voting-rights activists saying they fear valid voters are being knocked off without sufficient reason, amounting to another form of voter suppression.

Some roll-cleaning, though, is routine.

The Election Assistance Commission says states removed nearly 18.8 million names from their voting lists between 2018 and 2020, or about 8.2% of all registered voters. In about a third of those instances, a voter was nixed after failing to respond to a notice, while moves out of a jurisdiction or death of a voter were the next two most frequent reasons.

