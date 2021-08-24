A judge declared a mistrial Tuesday in the prosecution of Michael Avenatti, ruling that the Justice Department didn’t turn over all the financial records it should have.

Judge James Selna said it appeared to be an oversight and not an intentional withholding, according to accounts from the courthouse. But the judge shut down proceedings and said a new trial will commence in October.

Avenatti is on trial in a federal court in California for charges of wire fraud. Prosecutors said the disgraced lawyer pilfered money intended for clients, and funneled the cash into his own enterprises, trying to keep them afloat.

He has already been convicted of extortion in a separate case in federal court in New York. In that case he threatened to go public with what he said was embarrassing information about contacts that Nike, the sports clothing store, had with college basketball prospects. He demanded millions of dollars to keep quiet.

He was sentenced to 2.5 years in that case.

He also faces another case in New York over accusations he bilked money from Stormy Daniels, the porn-star client who said she had a sexual relationship with former President Donald Trump before he was in the White House.

Avenatti’s representation of Ms. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, made him a hero to the left, earning him hundreds of television appearances on liberal-leaning cable news networks. He also flirted with a run for president on the Democratic ticket in 2020 before the criminal indictments came out.

The California case is the most serious of the three, with charges of wire, tax and bank fraud. Prosecutors say he siphoned millions of dollars from settlements he won for clients.

Avenatti said the government possessed financial documents it seized from Avenatti’s law firm, Eagan Avenatti LLP, that were never turned over to the defense. He argued that was a violation of fair trial procedure, and Judge Selna agreed.

Avenatti said the files could help him contradict some of the government’s witnesses’ testimony.

Prosecutors said in a filing they believed the documents had all been produced.

