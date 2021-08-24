The seasonal flu vaccine is often 40% to 60% effective in a given year, depending on whether scientists were able to match the shots to the right strain — and public health officials still recommend it as a way to prevent millions of cases each winter.

A single dose of the “MMR” vaccine that young children receive is 93% effective against measles and 78% against mumps, rising to 97% and 88% after a second dose, helping parents breathe easy about illnesses that inflicted most children before adolescence during the mid-20th century.

Emerging malaria vaccines have been less than 50% effective in preventing disease — hardly a silver bullet — but the GAVI vaccine-sharing alliance says the disease’s toll in Africa is so severe that “even preventing one in three cases could make a big difference.”

The COVID-19 vaccines join a long list of vaccines that are effective but not perfect, with prominent messenger-RNA shots offering more than 90% protection against severe illness, according to regulators who approved the Pfizer-BioNTech version this week.

Protection against overall infection seems to vary, depending on who is studied — and when and where — but the prominent vaccines appear to be 50% to 80% effective against getting the virus at all, according to studies.

Scientists say the combined statistical power should be enough for society to push the virus into a corner like it’s done with measles, smallpox and other crippling or deadly afflictions, though it will take time.

“It’s why we no longer worry about women getting German measles or rubella and having deformed babies,” said Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of the division of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Massachusetts. “The point is with all these vaccines, once you get the vast majority vaccinated, there is no place left for the virus to go. There is not enough circulating infection to really challenge the vaccine.”

For now, only 51% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and potential gaps in the dome of protection, combined with concerns over waning antibody responses, are forcing President Biden to balance his all-out promotion of the shots with a reality check.

“Let me be clear, there are cases where vaccinated people do get COVID-19. But they are far less common than unvaccinated people getting COVID-19. And, most importantly, their conditions are far less severe,” Mr. Biden said in a speech praising full approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday.

The fast-moving delta strain is making the challenge even harder and increasing the bar for widespread or “herd” immunity to something closer to 90% vaccination.

Shifting data on effectiveness and whether vaccinated persons can still transmit the virus have implications for the increasing number of workplaces, schools and restaurants that are using mandates to lift uptake of vaccines.

The requirements are sometimes characterized as a slam-dunk panacea but experts say additional safety measures would supplement the protective power of the vaccines.

“Vaccinated people were eight times less likely to get hospitalized with COVID than unvaccinated people. It doesn’t mean that protection is ironclad but it’s really excellent,” Dr. Kuritzkes said. “Restaurant workers, in addition to being vaccinated, should be masked because protection might not be absolute, and wearing a mask provides another level of protection.”

William Schaffner, an infectious diseases specialist at Vanderbilt University, said venues should be thinking about ways to reduce risk instead of declaring their environments absolutely “safe.”

“Keep the tables spread apart, reduce somewhat the clientele, the patrons that can be in there at one time. All of those things reduce the risk,” he said.

Those measures will buy time as vaccination rates improve around the country and broader world.

“Even though the protection [from the shots] is not perfect, if a large majority of the population has that protection, it really slows the virus down. That’s the public health approach. Protecting the individual who receives the vaccines is the other benefit,” Dr. Schaffner said. “The CDC has shown vaccinated and unvaccinated can have virus in their throats and be potential transmitters, but if you’re vaccinated, your duration of shedding the virus is reduced. All of these things are graduated, they’re not black and white.”

Panagis Galiatsatos, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, likened a vaccinated person’s immune system to a well-drilled football team that’s pored over the playbook, studied film and is “ready to execute” on game day instead of one that straps on helmets and pads and wings it.

Over time, if the vaccine “converts COVID to nothing more than a common cold, that’s a win. That’s the intention of the vaccines, and the majority of vaccines,” Dr. Galiatsatos said.

“The biggest barometer has to be your hospitalizations, you’ve got to use that,” he said.

If cases increase but hospitalizations do not budge, the doctor said, “that means a lot of COVID cases you’re getting have been converted into common cold cases.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the U.S. can get to that point but it might take until next spring.

“Our fate is in our own hands. It probably will be, you know, I’ve said a couple of times if we do it right and get through the winter, I hope as we get to the spring of 2022, we’ll get there. I hope so. It’s up to us,” Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC’s “Today Show” on Tuesday. “If we get the overwhelming majority of those 80 to 90 million people who have not yet been vaccinated, who have been reluctant to get vaccinated or have not had the opportunity, I believe we can see light at the end of the tunnel.”

Mr. Biden is hoping history will serve as a guide as he pleads with Americans to roll up their sleeves and defends sweeping, yet controversial, vaccine mandates as a way to check the virus.

For instance, mumps, a viral infection primarily affects salivary glands and can even cause hearing loss, caused over 150,000 cases per year when the U.S. started counting in the 1960s. The advent of a vaccine in the 1970s drove annual cases to less than 3,000 by 1985, according to the CDC.

“The reason most people in America don’t worry about polio, smallpox, measles, mumps and rubella today is because of vaccines,” the president said Monday. “It only makes sense to require a vaccine to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

