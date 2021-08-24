More than 6,000 Afghan refugees have arrived in Virginia and more are expected, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday.

Northam said he appreciates all of the humanitarian work being done in Virginia right now, according to video from a WWBT-TV reporter.

Refugees have been arriving at Dulles International Airport, where they are processed, tested for COVID-19 and offered vaccinations, Northam said. From there, they go to Fort Lee near Petersburg and now Fort Pickett in Blackstone before it’s decided whether they will go to other states or stay in Virginia. About 10% will stay in Virginia, he said.

