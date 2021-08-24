When Hollywood disses a Democrat, you know it’s bad.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was stripped of his Emmy on Tuesday.

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced that it has rescinded an honorary Emmy awarded to the Democrat last year for his “masterful” televised briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The academy said that “in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award.”

“His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward,” the group said in a statement.

Mr. Cuomo’s resignation was effective Tuesday.

He was facing impeachment after the state attorney general’s report verified claims by 11 women that Mr. Cuomo sexually harassed them.

Last year, Academy President and CEO Bruce Paisner had praised Mr. Cuomo’s use of television to calm New Yorkers during the public-health crisis.

“The governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” Mr. Paisner said at the time, according to Variety. “People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, also a Democrat, was sworn in Tuesday as the state’s first female governor.

