The Taliban clamped down on the mass exodus of Afghans from Kabul airport on Tuesday while the Pentagon said it is mounting a frantic push to grow the American military-led evacuation mission over the coming days — even as the Biden administration struggles to clarify how many Americans are still stranded in Afghanistan and how many Afghan’s qualify as evacuees.

The fast-moving developments on opposite sides of the world underscored ongoing chaos, confusion and anger that was sparked by President Biden’s decision to pull all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Aug. 31, a move that led to the quick collapse of the Afghan government and swift takeover of the country by hardline Islamist Taliban insurgents.

After a meeting with fellow G-7 leaders Tuesday, Mr. Biden said he plans to stick by that Aug. 31 cut-off date despite growing pressure to extend the window for evacuations, as top administration officials admitted they’re currently unsure how many U.S. citizens and vulnerable Afghan allies still need to be rescued.

“There is no firm, certain, hard number on that because not every American who goes to Afghanistan has to tell the government they’re there,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.

With uncertainty over the number hanging overhead, news that the president had dispatched CIA Director William Burns to meet privately with Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar early Tuesday suggested the White House may be preparing to continue rescue efforts beyond the end of the month, or at least negotiate behind the scenes security assurances going forward.

While Mr. Biden said his plan is to stick with the Aug. 31 timetable, he added in a speech Tuesday evening that he has asked the Pentagon for “contingency plans” in the event he decides on a last-minute change of course.

The decision elevates logistical pressure on an already strained U.S. military. American troops now must simultaneously guard the perimeter of the Kabul airport, load tens of thousands of people each day onto transport planes, and begin packing up military equipment from the facility in order to meet the looming deadline, which is less than a week away.

The massive airlift out of Kabul also is fueling new security concerns. At least one Afghan who arrived at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Tuesday has suspected ties to the Islamic State terrorist group, according to a Defense One report.

In his remarks Tuesday evening, Mr. Biden emphasized the threat posed by an Islamic State affiliated group in Kabul known in intelligence circles as “ISIS-K,” suggesting heightened wariness among American officials over the risk of attacks by the extremists against U.S. forces managing the evacuation at Kabul airport.

Taliban control

The U.S.-led mission at the airport is about to get even more daunting. Top Taliban leaders on Tuesday said they’ll stop the flow of Afghan citizens to the facility, making it exceedingly difficult to continue ferrying out Afghans who worked alongside the U.S. as translators and in other key roles over the past 20 years.

“We are not in favor of allowing Afghans to leave,” Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said at a press conference in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, adding that those Afghans are needed at home to help rebuild a country ravaged by years of war and struggling with some of the highest poverty rates in the world.

Mr. Mujahid said Afghans will not be allowed to pass through checkpoints to the Kabul airport. It’s unclear exactly what will happen if U.S. or other Western troops confront the Taliban about letting certain individuals into the site.

U.S. forces theoretically could move Afghans via helicopter from Kabul to the airport. The Pentagon already has carried out such missions to rescue Americans trapped in the city, and such an approach would bypass Taliban-controlled checkpoints.

Despite the mounting questions, Pentagon officials said they’re confident they can meet the Aug. 31 deadline, though such assurances seem at least partially contingent upon the Taliban continuing to allow Americans to pass through checkpoints and onto the airport grounds.

“We remain committed to getting any and all Americans that want to leave, to get them out…We believe that we have the capability, the ability, to get that done by the end of the month,” Mr. Kirby told reporters at the Pentagon on Tuesday.

But without a comprehensive list of Americans in Afghanistan or a clear plan to extract those stranded in Kabul or elsewhere, lawmakers fear it’s all but inevitable that some will be left behind. After a classified briefing with administration officials Tuesday, key Republicans said they’re growing increasingly pessimistic.

“I’m less confident after leaving that briefing,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, told reporters. “There’s no possible way that we can get every American that is still in Afghanistan out in the next seven days.”

The White House also is facing pressure on other fronts, with some retired military officials calling for the removal of State Department official and special Afghan envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

Mr. Khalilzad was appointed by former President Trump and kept on by Mr. Biden. Throughout the process, he argued publicly and privately that the Taliban seemed ready to compromise with the U.S.-backed Afghan government — but the events of the past several weeks suggest otherwise.

“Why is this same person still representing the United States with Taliban leadership? I think it’s way past time to put somebody new in that effort,” Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who served as Mr. Trump’s first national security adviser, said Monday during a discussion at the Hudson Institute think tank in Washington

Record pace of evacuations

Mr. Khalilzad has served as Washington’s point man in direct talks with the Taliban since 2019. But over the past few weeks, other top officials — including Mr. Burns, the CIA director, and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command — have communicated directly with the insurgent group.

The meeting between Mr. Burns and Mr. Baradar, which was first reported by The Washington Post, was the highest face-to-face encounter between U.S. and Taliban leaders since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan earlier this month.

Biden administration officials have stressed during recent days that the lines of communication with the militant group has resulted in a relative stabilizing of what had become an unwieldy security situation at the Kabul airport, which in turn has allowed the U.S. to dramatically ramp up the pace of evacuations.

Since Aug. 14, The Pentagon has evacuated nearly 59,000 people, officials said Tuesday. Over a 24-hour period from Monday to Tuesday, about 12,700 people left on U.S. military aircraft, while another 8,900 left Afghanistan on coalition and civilian planes.

The total of 21,600 evacuees in a one-day period is the highest 24-hour total since the mission began, officials said.

About 4,000 Americans and their families have been evacuated since the start of the operation, Mr. Kirby said late Tuesday, finally offering an official, concrete figure on the number of evacuated U.S. citizens after days of questioning by reporters.

But other key questions remain unanswered.

It’s unclear, for example, how many Afghans who may qualify for refuge in the U.S. under the State Department’s Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program are still awaiting evacuation. That program was created in part to allow Afghan nationals who worked with the U.S. to relocate to America.

The State Department maintains a backlog of 18,000 principal applicants under the SIV program. In total, more 50,000 people remain backlogged under the program, when applicants’ family members are taken into account.

The State Department has also recently opened a separate asylum category — dubbed “P-2” — for some who do not meet the criteria to be resettled under the SIV program. It’s estimated there could be as many as 100,000 Afghans eligible for visas under that designation.

The Pentagon this week announced that SIV evacuees would also be relocated to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, and Fort Bliss in Texas, in addition to Virginia’s Fort Lee. Pentagon officials say other bases also could be used as the number of Afghan SIV applicants and refugees swells higher.

• Mike Glenn contributed to this article, which is based in part on wire service reports.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.