Vice President Kamala Harris‘ departure for Vietnam was delayed by several hours Tuesday after the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi informed her office of a “report of a recent possible anomalous health incident.”

The U.S. government often uses that term to refer to the unexplained “Havana syndrome” that has afflicted hundreds of U.S. diplomats and other officials in recent years.

“Earlier this evening, the vice president’s traveling delegation was delayed from departing Singapore because the vice president’s office was made aware of a report of a recent possible anomalous health incident in Hanoi, Vietnam,” said Rachael Chen, spokeswoman for the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi, in a statement. “After careful assessment, the decision was made to continue with the vice president’s trip.”

Ms. Harris took off from Singapore on Air Force Two after a more than three-hour delay.

Upon the plane’s arrival in Hanoi, Harris spokeswoman Symone Sanders told reporters that the vice president “is well, all is fine and [she’s] looking forward to meetings in Hanoi tomorrow.”

“This has nothing to do with the vice president’s health,” Ms. Sanders said.

