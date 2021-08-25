LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed in a Maryland apartment when a man opened fire outside, police said.

The shooting happened Tuesday night at a garden-style apartment complex in Landover, news outlets reported. A man got out of a white sedan that pulled into the parking lot around 8:20 p.m. and began to fire at “multiple units,” Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said. The boy was struck and killed, Aziz said.

“Our hearts are heavy,” Aziz said at the scene.

Preliminary reports did not name the boy.

