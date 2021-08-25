About 1,500 Americans are likely still in Afghanistan with just days left until the Biden administration’s Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday, finally laying out a clear picture of the challenges that confront the U.S. rescue mission in Kabul.

Mr. Blinken said the State Department believes about 6,000 Americans were in Afghanistan when evacuation efforts began on Aug. 13, when the U.S. evacuation effort began in earnest and two days before the Taliban overtook Kabul. Since then, about 4,500 Americans have been flown out of the Kabul airport by a massive U.S.-led airlift operation.

But about 1,500 are left, Mr. Blinken said.

“Over the last 24 hours, we’ve been in direct contact with approximately 500 additional Americans and provided specific instructions on how to get to the airport safely,” he said. “For the remaining roughly 1,000 contacts that we have who may be Americans seeking to leave Afghanistan, we are aggressively reaching out to them multiple times a day through multiple channels of communication — phone, email, text message — to determine whether they still want to leave and to get the most up-to-date information and instructions to them for how to do so.

“These are dynamic calculations that we are working hour by hour to refine for accuracy,” he said.

