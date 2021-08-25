Republicans on the House Oversight Committee demanded an investigation Wednesday into allegations that Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani embezzled millions of U.S. taxpayer funds before fleeing the embattled country.

Mr. Ghani hastily escaped the country last week just hours before the capital, Kabul, fell to the Taliban. He later turned up in the United Arab Emirates, which accepted him on humanitarian grounds.

Shortly after his departure, a Russian embassy spokesperson told the media that Mr. Ghani tried to fit as much money as possible in a helicopter but left some of the cash on the tarmac because there wasn’t enough room. Some of the cash reportedly was stuffed into duffle bags.

The same spokesperson, Nikita Ischenko, also said Mr. Ghani took with him four cars stuffed with money.

“Four cars were full of money, they tried to stuff another part of the money into a helicopter, but not all of it fit. And some of the money was left lying on the tarmac,” Mr. Ischenko said.

Mr. Ghani has denied the allegations as “completely baseless” and “lies.” He said he only left with his clothes and sandals.

But Republicans say the Biden administration needs to investigate claims that Mr. Ghani may have absconded with as much as $169 million in U.S. funds meant to support the Afghan government.

They have asked Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to brief them on whether the U.S. is investigating these claims and whether the government will pursue criminal charges if the allegations are true.

“President Ghani may have been self-dealing with U.S. funds intended for the Afghan people, having fled the country with enormous sums of cash totaling well over a hundred million dollars. If true, this was not the dignified exit of a benevolent head of state, but that of a coward and grifter. The United States must do everything in its power to seize any illicitly gained funds that were corruptly embezzled by President Ghani,” the Republicans wrote.

“It is imperative that corrupt foreign government officials not be permitted to personally enrich themselves with U.S. taxpayer money intended to safeguard the welfare and security of the Afghan people. This is particularly the case where President Ghani‘s reckless and cowardly actions likely contributed to the speed with which the Taliban took over the country and led to the resulting chaotic situation now faced by American citizens and our allies.” the letter continued.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council did not immediately return a request for comment.

The letter was signed by Republican Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin.

