President Biden said at Thursday’s press conference on the fatal day in Afghanistan that he had been told by others what reporters to let question him.

“They gave me a list here, the first person I was instructed to call on was Kelly O’Donnell, NBC,” he said.

Biden to reporters: “They gave me a list here, the first person I was instructed to call on” pic.twitter.com/1AuaDO0QJy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 26, 2021

Conservative commentators quickly took the words and the president’s halting diction as confirmation of their longstanding belief that Mr. Biden is a puppet and not really in charge at the White House.

“Who instructed him? Was that also the Taliban,” asked Greg Gutfeld on Fox News Channel immediately after.

