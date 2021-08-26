President Biden said at Thursday’s press conference on the fatal day in Afghanistan that he had been told by others what reporters to let question him.
“They gave me a list here, the first person I was instructed to call on was Kelly O’Donnell, NBC,” he said.
Conservative commentators quickly took the words and the president’s halting diction as confirmation of their longstanding belief that Mr. Biden is a puppet and not really in charge at the White House.
“Who instructed him? Was that also the Taliban,” asked Greg Gutfeld on Fox News Channel immediately after.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Thank you for being a Washington Times reader. Comments are temporarily disabled. We apologize for the inconvenience.