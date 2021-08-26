The Republican Party of Virginia has asked a court to block Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe’s name from appearing on the general election ballot.

In a 20-page lawsuit filed in the Circuit Court of Richmond City, Virginia Republicans argued Mr. McAuliffe did not himself sign his declaration of candidacy, which was turned over to the State Board of Elections in violation of state law.

“The Board’s decision to declare McAuliffe as the Democratic nominee for Governor was based on a Declaration of Candidacy (the ‘Declaration’) that was infected with misrepresentations, false statements, and was materially incomplete,” the complaint read.

The form has Mr. McAuliffe’s name typed in, in several places. But the box for his written signature is blank.

The state Republican Party is asking the court to issue an injunction preventing Mr. McAuliffe’s name from appearing on the ballot.

“Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy, and Terry McAuliffe’s clear violation of the law severely jeopardizes the integrity of our elections in Virginia,” said Rich Anderson, chairman of the Virginia Republican Party.

A spokesperson for Mr. McAuliffe did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but communications director Christina Freundlich tweeted that the lawsuit was “Trumpian,” echoing the McAuliffe campaign’s political messaging.

“Our campaign submitted the required paperwork. This is nothing more than a desperate Trumpian move by the Virginia GOP to deprive voters of a choice in this election because Terry is consistently leading in the polls,” she wrote.

The election for Virginia governor will take place Nov. 2, with Mr. McAuliffe facing Republican Glenn Youngkin.

According to an AARP Virginia and Wason Center for Civic Leadership poll released Thursday, Mr. McAuliffe has a nine point edge in the race.

Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, is unable to seek reelection due to term limits.

