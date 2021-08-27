The White House on Friday said President Biden’s dog, Major, remains in Delaware for “additional training” as it was forced to address reports that the German shepherd attacked more people than previously disclosed.

Documents released by Judicial Watch, a conservative group, indicated that the dog bit members of the Secret Service eight days in a row in March.

Previously, only a couple of dog bites were known publicly. The incidents prompted the Bidens to send Major — plus a second dog, Champ, who has since died — back to Delaware.

A New York Post reporter at the daily White House press briefing to ask about the White House‘s failure to fully disclose the dog’s behavior, injecting the dog issue into a series of questions about Afghanistan.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not address the frequency of Major’s attacks but wryly noted the reporter keeps the dog in the headlines.

“As we’ve stated previously, Major has had some challenges adjusting to life in the White House. He has been receiving additional training as well as spending some time in Delaware where the environment is more familiar to him and he is more comfortable,” Ms. Psaki said. “I don’t have any additional specifics but I think that speaks to where Major is located to be fully transparent in your ongoing interest in the dog.”

