The father of a Marine killed during Thursday’s terrorist attack at the Kabul airport believes President Biden “turned his back” on the young service member and suggested that the U.S. made a grave error by trusting the Taliban to conduct security searches at the facility.

Steve Nikoui, the father of 20-year-old Kareem Nikoui, of California, told the Daily Beast on Friday that both the president and Pentagon officials deserve some blame for what took place in Kabul. Thirteen U.S. service members were killed and nearly 20 others were wounded in what was the deadliest day for Americans in Afghanistan in over a decade.

More than a hundred Afghans died in the attack, which came just days before Mr. Biden’s self-imposed Aug. 31 deadline for a full U.S. withdrawal from the country.

“They sent my son over there as a paper pusher and then had the Taliban outside providing security,” Mr. Nikoui reportedly said. “I blame my own military leaders … Biden turned his back on him. That’s it.”

Mr. Biden earlier this month sent thousands of U.S. troops back to Afghanistan to aid in the evacuation of American citizens trapped in the country and Afghan allies who would likely be targeted for reprisal by the Islamist Taliban. The evacuation mission has continued at the Kabul airport even as the Taliban cemented its control of the city. The insurgent group now is operating checkpoints outside the airport, but those checks failed to stop suicide bombers and gunmen with the terrorist group ISIS-K from reaching the facility Thursday.

Other family members of the fallen also vented on social media. On Instagram, a woman identifying herself as the sister of 22-year-old Max Soviak — a Navy corpsman and Ohio native also reportedly killed during Thursday’s attack — said that her family will never be the same.

“He was just a kid. We are sending kids over there to die. Kids with families that now have holes just like ours,” the woman wrote. “I’m not one for praying but damn could those kids over there use some right now. My heart is in pieces and I don’t think they’ll ever fit back right again.”

Additional names of the fallen began to emerge Friday. Rep. Blake Moore, Utah Republican, wrote on Twitter that Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover of Utah was among those killed.

Local media reported that Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, of Missouri, died while serving in Kabul.

On Twitter, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, 20, of Texas, was among the fallen.

“These heroes should never be forgotten,” the governor said.

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Riverside, California, also died in the attack, according to a Facebook post from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

U.S. lawmakers identified Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20, of Wyoming, as one of the service members killed.

“I want to offer my deepest condolences to Rylee McCollum’s family and loved ones. His bravery and patriotism will never be forgotten,” Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyoming Republican, said in a statement. “His willingness to put himself in harm’s way to keep our country safe and defend our freedom represents a level of selflessness and heroism that embodies the best of America.”

Biden administration officials warned Friday that additional ISIS-K terrorist attacks at the Kabul airport are likely as the Aug. 31 deadline approaches.

The other U.S. service members who died during Thursday’s assault have not yet been identified.

