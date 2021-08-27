COVID-19 has temporarily taken out one of the lead generals of the KISS army — Paul Stanley — and by extension a concert for his foot soldiers of rock.

The famous frontman shared the announcement Thursday evening for disappointed fans who planned to see KISS play at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania.

“Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated,” Mr. Stanley tweeted. “The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at every show and in between shows.”

The band insisted that KISS did everything it could do within reason to avoid the coronavirus.

“The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines,” the KISS statement read.

Thursday’s bad news for the “End of the Road” world tour follows a similar announcement by fellow rock giants Foo Fighters in July.

“Despite having made every effort to follow CDC Covid protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed Covid-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization,” the ban tweeted July 14. “Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturday’s show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date.”

