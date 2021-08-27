U.S. officials are bracing for more terrorist attacks at the Kabul airport as the Afghanistan evacuation effort enters its final days.

President Biden’s national security team warned Friday that “another terrorist attack in Kabul is likely,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. She added that U.S. military commanders in Afghanistan are “taking maximum force protection measures at the Kabul airport.”

The caution follows Marine Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie Jr. telling the reporters he is expecting more attacks as the U.S. approaches its self-imposed Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw its troops from the country.

“We believe it is their desire to continue those attacks, and we expect those attacks to continue,” he said.

A suicide bomber on Thursday struck near the Kabul airport as thousands of Americans and their Afghan allies are clamoring to flee the country. The attack killed at least 13 U.S. service members and wounded 18. More than 100 Afghan civilians, including children, died in the blast, according to the Pentagon.

ISIS-K, an Afghanistan affiliate of the Islamic State, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The warnings come as the U.S. and others continue evacuations from Kabul. In the past 24 hours, roughly 12,500 individuals were airlifted out of the country, the White House said. Since the end of July, about 110,600 people have been evacuated.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.