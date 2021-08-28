President Biden on Saturday warned ISIS-K that the U.S. will carry out more strikes against the terror group.

The remarks came after a U.S. drone strike killed two ISIS-K terrorists, who were said to have “planned and facilitated” Thursday’s terror attack at the Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and more than 100 Afghans.

A third ISIS-K terrorist was wounded in the strike, the Pentagon said.

“I said we would go after the group responsible for the attack on our troops and innocent civilians in Kabul, and we have,” Mr. Biden said in a statement.

“The strike was not the last. We will continue to hunt down any person in the heinous attack and make them pay,” the statement continued.

The president also praised the U.S. service members killed in the attack on Thursday near Kabul airport.

“The 13 service members that we lost were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our highest American ideals and while saving the lives of others,” “Mr. Biden said. “Their bravery and selflessness has enabled more than 117,000 people at risk to reach safety thus far.”

Mr. Biden also braced Americans for the possibility of another terror attack at the Kabul airport in “the next 24 to 36 hours” as the clock ticks down to America’s exit from the beleaguered country.

The U.S. is scheduled to withdraw from Afghanistan on August 31.

Warning that the situation at the airport remains “extremely dangerous,” Mr. Biden said he’s instructed the military to prioritize “force protection.” He added that he will ensure military officials have everything they need to protect the men and women on the ground.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.