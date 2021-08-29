President Biden refused to answer a reporter’s question about Afghanistan on Sunday as his self-imposed deadline for withdrawing all U.S. troops on Tuesday approaches.

Mr. Biden visited the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington, D.C., and issued a statement on Hurricane Ida, which was pummeling states in the Gulf of Mexico. He then turned to the reporters at the agency.

“I’m not supposed to take any questions, but go ahead,” Mr. Biden said, pointing to a reporter.

“Mr. President, on Afghanistan—,” said the reporter before Mr. Biden interrupted.

“I’m not going to answer on Afghanistan now,” said Mr. Biden, who then slapped the podium with his right hand, turned his back on the reporter and walked away.

The reporter continued to ask a question about ongoing risk, but Mr. Biden did not acknowledge the reporter or turn around.

Earlier Sunday, Mr. Biden met privately with the families of the U.S. service members killed during the ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport last week. Alongside first lady Jill Biden, the president participated in the transfer of the troops killed in Afghanistan at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

He started his briefing at FEMA with a call for prayer for those in the path of the storm and the 13 U.S. service members who were killed.

“While we’re praying for the best in Louisiana, let’s keep them in our prayers as well,” Mr. Biden said of the fallen troops and their families.

