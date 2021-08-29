A former Obama administration Cabinet official on Sunday compared Americans who oppose face masks and vaccines to suicide bombing terrorists that killed Americans at the Kabul airport.

As the families of U.S. service members that died as a result of the ISIS-K attack in Afghanistan last week met with President Biden, Arne Duncan tweeted that he saw a comparison between the killers in Afghanistan and those Americans who oppose masks and vaccines.

“Have you noticed how strikingly similar both the mindsets and actions between the suicide bombers at Kabul’s airport, and the anti-mask and anti-vax people here?” Mr. Duncan said on Twitter. “They both blow themselves up, inflict harm on those around them, and are convinced they are fighting for freedom.”

Mr. Duncan was one of former President Barack Obama’s longest-serving Cabinet officers, as the education secretary from 2009 to 2015.

ISIS-K terrorists killed at least 13 U.S. service members and more than 160 Afghans during last week’s attack at the airport, and wounded several more.

