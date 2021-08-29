Three doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be necessary to ward off the coronavirus that has wreaked havoc worldwide, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Fauci told NBC that it is “entirely conceivable” people who got the mRNA versions of the vaccine will need three doses and people who took the vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson will need a second dose.

“I don’t think there was anything errant or wrong in the way we started it with two doses, but at least now we’re being very open and flexible that we may need that third dose,” said Dr. Fauci on “Meet the Press.” “In fact, I’m certain we’re going to need that third dose, looking at the data we’re seeing.”

While Dr. Fauci wants vaccinated people to receive multiple doses, he noted that 80 million Americans are unvaccinated.

Dr. Fauci said the government is planning on booster shots for COVID to be distributed eight months after previous doses and intends to roll out the process he thinks Americans ought to follow to receive additional doses in September.

