Hurricane Ida made landfall in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, just after 11 a.m. Sunday as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 115 mph.

The projected cone of damage extends from St. Tammany Parish on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain and fans in a southwestern curve through New Orleans and parishes east and south of the city.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a stern warning for residents and visitors to hunker down.

“This is the time to stay inside,” she said. “Do not venture out. No sightseeing. All morning, all afternoon, all evening - you are not to come out.”

Ida is expected to fall to a Category 2 storm late Sunday as it moves across Louisiana toward Baton Rouge.

Most contact with Grand Isle, an outpost on the Gulf of Mexico famous for its fishing camps, was lost within minutes, although video from a house there that cut out showed the storm surge already sloshing through the elevated first floor.

The storm hit on the same day that Hurricane Katrina struck 16 years ago, lashing Louisiana and Mississippi, causing the levees to break in the former and annihilating small cities in the latter.

Since Katrina, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rebuilt the levee system, which is built to withstand up to a slow-moving Category 3 hurricane. Levees southwest of New Orleans could be seen overtopped by lapping surges before 11 a.m. but were still holding.

As of 11:30 a.m., there were 31,000 people without power in Jefferson Parish that horseshoe’s around New Orleans, and another 26,000 without power in the city.

Entergy said it had 16,000 workers ready to spring into post-storm action, but authorities have told residents throughout southeastern Louisiana that in some cases they should expect “extended outages.”

