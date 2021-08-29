Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday criticized President Biden’s withdrawal plans from Afghanistan as among the worst foreign policy decisions in U.S. history.

The Kentucky Republican told “Fox News Sunday” he fears the future of the war on terror because of how Mr. Biden chose to withdraw U.S. forces, which he described as worse than the end of the Vietnam War.

“Over the next two days, our heroic military is doing the best they can with a horrible policy decision,” Mr. McConnell said on Fox. “This is one of the worst foreign policy decisions in American history, much worse than Saigon because after we left Saigon there weren’t Vietnamese terrorists who were planning on attacking us here at home.”

Mr. McConnell said the previous 20 years of foreign policy achieved a successful outcome in preventing a mass casualty attack. He noted that more American service members died as a result of Thursday’s attack at Kabul airport — at least 13 — than in each of the previous four years.

“Just because we decide to quit fighting doesn’t mean the terrorists go away,” said Mr. McConnell. “So they’re still out there, they’re invigorated, they’re emboldened, and excited about the success they see in bringing America to its knees in Afghanistan.”

Mr. Biden traveled Sunday to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for the transfer of troops killed in Afghanistan during the ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport last week. Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden were scheduled to meet privately with the families of the U.S. service members, according to the White House.

