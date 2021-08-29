The U.S. military thwarted an ISIS-K terrorist attack on the Kabul airport Sunday morning with a drone strike on a car filled with explosives heading toward the facility at a crucial moment in the Afghanistan evacuation effort, Pentagon officials said.

The Taliban first reported the strike, which was quickly confirmed by Defense Department officials. Those officials suggested that the vehicle would have caused massive damage and led to a significant loss of life if it had the vehicle reached the Kabul airport.

“U.S. military forces conducted a self-defense unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike today on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent ISIS-K threat to Hamid Karzai International Airport,” U.S. Central Command spokesman Capt. Bill Urban said in a statement. “We are confident we successfully hit the target. Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material. We are assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, though we have no indications at this time. We remain vigilant for potential future threats.”

There were also reports of another explosion in Kabul. It’s unclear if those reported blasts were in fact secondary explosions from the vehicle.

Sunday’s defensive U.S. strike comes just days after a major ISIS-K attack on the Kabul airport. The assault killed 13 U.S. service members and wounded at least 18 others. About 160 Afghans also died in the attack.

In response, U.S. drones on Friday night hit ISIS-K targets in eastern Afghanistan. The drone strike killed at least two ISIS-K planners, Pentagon officials said.

The Biden administration has warned that additional terrorist attacks on the Kabul airport are likely during the final hours of the withdrawal, which is set to be completed Aug. 31. Sunday morning’s incident proves that even as the U.S. mission nears its end, ISIS-K is intent on carrying out attacks.

