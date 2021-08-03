The Biden administration will announce a targeted eviction moratorium, buckling to pressure from progressive House Democrats, a source confirmed to The Washington Times.

The new action will block evictions in counties with high rates of COVID-19 infections, the source confirmed. It is not clear when the new guidance will be released, but the announcement is expected to be made by the Centers for Disease and Prevention as early as Tuesday.

Tensions between the Biden administration and House Democrats escalated over the weekend with each side blaming the other for letting the moratorium lapse, potentially leaving as many as 15 million people homeless.

Speaking at the White House, President Biden said an announcement would come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday evening, but declined to unveil specifics.

Mr. Biden said he expects his actions will face legal challenges, after the Supreme Court said earlier this year that the CDC didn’t have the legal authority to extend the eviction ban.

“Any call for a moratorium based on the Supreme Court decision is likely to face obstacles,” he said. “I’ve indicated I’d like [the CDC] to look at other alternatives.”

The president said he‘s called on legal scholars to see if the proposal would survive legal scrutiny, but he did not sound optimistic that new guidance would win backing from the courts.

“The bulk of the constitutional scholars say that it’s not likely to pass constitutional muster, but there are several key scholars that think that it may and it’s worth the effort,” Mr. Biden said.

The president also called on states to disburse federal funds provided by the COVID-19 relief package to keep renters in their homes.

“We have billions of dollars given to states to provide for rent and utilities to provide for people who can’t afford to stay in their home because they can’t pay their rent,” he said. “We’re urging them to distribute those funds to landlords.”

