Microsoft will start requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees in its U.S. offices starting in September, according to a news report.

The company will also push back its opening date for U.S. offices to Oct. 4, about a month later from its earlier target date of Sept. 7, The Seattle Times reported Tuesday.

The tech giant said it will accommodate employees “who have a medical condition or other protected reason, such as religion, which prevent them from getting vaccinated,” a Microsoft spokesperson told the news agency.

Caregivers of people who are immunocompromised or parents with children who are too young to receive the vaccine will be able to work from home until January, the company added.

Meatpacking company Tyson also announced Tuesday that it would require its staff at U.S. offices to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. All other staff members are required to be fully inoculated by Nov. 1.

It joins Disney and Walmart as one of many large U.S. employers that have recently turned to vaccination mandates as the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus spreads across the nation.

