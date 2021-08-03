New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday customers must prove they are vaccinated for COVID-19 to enjoy indoor dining, gyms and public performances in the Big Apple, making it the first city in the nation to impose European-style rules for admission.

“This is going to be a requirement,” the Democrat said in a press conference.

Mr. de Blasio said the policy, which includes venue workers, requires people to demonstrate they’ve received at least one dose of an approved vaccine.

Patrons can present their federal vaccination card or show proof on the “NYC COVID SAFE” app or statewide “Excelsior” app. He said out-of-towners will likely depend on the cards issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This is a miraculous place literally full of wonders. And, if you’re vaccinated, all that’s going to open up to you. You’ll have the key. You can open the door,” the mayor said. “But, if you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things. That’s the point we’re trying to get across.”

Mr. de Blasio plans to fine-tune the policy and receive feedback before debuting it on Aug. 16 and enforcing it through inspections as of Sept. 13.

The mayor has circled September as a pivotal month because schools will be open and many offices are hoping to reopen.

New York City’s vaccination rate is 55% — better than the 50% nationwide but below the 70%-plus that scientists say is needed to wrangle the virus. The mayor is worried the fast-moving delta variant will upend the city’s push to reopen.

“You’ve got to get vaccinated. It’s time. All the answers, all the information’s out there. You’ve seen over 160 million Americans get vaccinated safely. You’ve seen it make the difference,” Mr. de Blasio said. “The only reason we’re having the recovery is vaccination. So, it’s time.”

The move drew instant scrutiny.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican whose district includes Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn, said it amounted to unacceptable overreach and would force business owners to play “COVID-19 police.”

“While I’m vaccinated and strongly urge others to become vaccinated, the government’s role should be to provide the science so Americans can make informed decisions for themselves,” Ms. Malliotakis said. “These mandates and precluding citizens from taking part in everyday activities are unacceptable.”

Mr. de Blasio said he is confident the mandate will withstand legal scrutiny even though the vaccines are authorized for emergency use and not fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

“We got a very clear message from the U.S. Department of Justice that it was appropriate to move forward with these kinds of standards based on the existing approval,” he said.

He said the emergency-use authorization for the vaccines was based on a rigorous review and people have seen 160 million people get vaccinated successfully in the U.S.

Mr. de Blasio‘s plan is akin to the ones that French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian authorities announced weeks ago. The push to close off beloved cafes and theaters spurred millions of vaccine bookings but also sparked protests in the streets.

The mayor said he expects the policy to be controversial but insisted it is necessary and can serve as a model for the rest of the nation.

Mr. de Blasio said he focused on places that spark joy but do not provide essential services. Covered venues are places where people are in close proximity while dining, sitting or exercising and can transmit the virus easily.

Mr. de Blasio appeared unmoved by the possibility the mandate will make it difficult for restaurants to retain workers. He said the industry believes its employees need “one more push” to get vaccinated.

Andy Slavitt, a former adviser to President Biden, said he is hopeful the policy will spur younger people to get vaccinated. He said many of them don’t oppose the vaccines, yet haven’t gotten around to getting their shots.

In Florida, meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he has no plans to impose new coronavirus restrictions or mandates.

“They have not stopped the spread,” Mr. DeSantis, a Republican, said. “If it didn’t stop it before it definitely ain’t gonna stop it [with delta].”

Florida has the highest number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19, averaging over 9,700 over the past seven days, according to a New York Times tracker.

Forty-five out of every 100,000 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19, also the highest in the nation.

Mr. DeSantis said Florida hospitals haven’t been overrun and are “open for business” if someone has another medical condition.

He is optimistic that hospitalizations will level off and decline again.

“We have a summer season [of COVID-19] for whatever reason in the Sun Belt,” he said.

Mr. DeSantis scolded the media for focusing on case numbers, noting people will see breakthrough infections despite hopes the vaccines would stiff-arm more of them. He said it is important to focus on improving medical outcomes.

“The mortality and all that data is very, very clear,” he said. “We think doing the seniors first was the right thing to do.”

