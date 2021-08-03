The progressive left suffered a rebuke in Ohio’s congressional primaries Tuesday as former state Sen. Nina Turner was defeated by Shontel Brown, the choice of the party establishment.

During the 10 p.m. hour, multiple news organizations projected the 11th Congressional District seat race and Ms. Turner herself conceded defeat.

Ms. Brown led Ms. Turner by 50% to 44% in incomplete returns.

“On this night, we will not cross the river,” Ms. Turner said in a statement.

Ms. Turner had been an advocate for the presidential campaigns of Sen. Bernard Sanders, a socialist, and also had the support of both the Vermont senator and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat.

Ms. Brown on the other hand had the backing of former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, the Congressional Black Caucus, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, and several leading unions.

Ms. Brown, a member of the Cuyahoga County Council, will face businesswoman Laverne Gore, who won Tuesday’s Republican primary, in the fall election to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Marcia Fudge, who is now Housing and Urban Development secretary.

The Cleveland-area district is overwhelmingly Democratic and Ms. Brown will be heavily favored.

• This article was based in part on wire-service reports

