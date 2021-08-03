New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that an investigation has determined that Gov. Andrew Cuomo violated federal and state law by sexually harassing women in the workplace, prompting bipartisan calls for his resignation.

The Democratic governor, though, remained defiant following the attorney general’s announcement, saying he never touched anyone inappropriately.

“Governor Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York state employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching,” Ms. James said during a press conference.

After a roughly five-month investigation, the New York attorney general found that Mr. Cuomo created a hostile work environment for women.

Ms. James said independent investigators reviewed more than 74,000 pieces of evidence and conducted interviews. The evidence and a report will be made public.

At least two former aides of Mr. Cuomo said he made inappropriate comments and touched them without consent, prompting Mr. Cuomo to request the attorney general to look into the allegations which garnered media attention.

Lindsey Boylan, who served as deputy secretary for Economic Development and special adviser to Mr. Cuomo, accused the governor of kissing her on the lips, and said he “would go out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs.”

Ms. Boylan came forward in December, prompting the governor’s administration to release personal information about her to the media about her treatment of staff. Ms. Boylan has said the documents “were leaked to the media in an effort to smear me,” according to The Associated Press.

The report noted several women said the governor asked them questions about dating, sex and their bodies. Charlotte Bennett, a former aide, said the governor asked if she was open to having sex with older men.

The attorney general’s findings discovered Mr. Cuomo‘s brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, and his pollster counseled the governor about how to respond to the allegation.

“According to internal documents and communications obtained during the investigation, it appears that the Governor’s advisors, including Mr. Pollock and Chris Cuomo, counseled him to express contrition after the press published Ms. Bennett’s allegations,” the report stated.

New Yorks U.S. senators, Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both Democrat, previously called for the governor to resign after the women’s claims were first made. Ms. Gillibrand told reporters Tuesday that she was reviewing the report and repeated her concerns about the governor’s leadership, noting the findings were “deeply disturbing.”

Calls for him to step down were bipartisan.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, New York Republican, called for the governor to be arrested after the attorney general announced her findings.

“No one is above the law and today justice must be served. Governor Cuomo must resign and be arrested immediately. President Joe Biden must immediately call for Cuomo‘s resignation,” Ms. Stefanik said.

Mr. Cuomo has continued to raise money for his reelection campaign. He referred the allegations to the attorney general’s office for the probe, which was conducted by independent investigators since March.

Just a week ago, the Democratic governor had projected confidence that he would be exonerated of the allegations of sexual harassment. He said New Yorkers would be “shocked” when the true facts came out.

“Let the facts come out,” Mr. Cuomo said a week ago. “I’m very eager to get the facts to the people of this state, and I think when they hear the actual facts of what happened, and how the situation has been handled, I think they will be shocked. Shocked because at the end of the day, the truth wins … and I am eager for the truth to come out and New Yorkers will be shocked.”

He also questioned the impartiality of the lawyers hired to investigate him.

“Do a little history. Go to Google,” Mr. Cuomo told reporters without elaborating. “Google the independent investigators.”

Mr. Cuomo was reportedly interviewed for 11 hours by investigators, according to The New York Times.

Joon Kim and Anne Clark, the attorneys who conducted the investigation, said their report details how Mr. Cuomo had harassed 11 women.

The lawyers said that a state trooper, detailed in their findings, said Mr. Cuomo touched her without permission between her chest and private area and made inappropriate comments about dating and relationships.

Another woman, identified as executive assistant No. 1, said the governor would hug her and reach into her blouse to touch her breast.

“He sometimes ran his hands up and down her back while he did so,” said Ms. Clark. “There were also several instances where he grabbed her butt.”

Ms. Clark said the governor did acknowledge hugging and making some comments to the women, but put a “different spin on them.”

The report also noted that Mr. Cuomo created an environment of bullying and intimidation.

Mr. Cuomo‘s office did not immediately comment on the report.

Though there are no criminal penalties facing the governor at this time, the women could sue Mr. Cuomo in civil court.

Ms. Clark said the report is public, so prosecutors and police departments are free to review the allegations against Mr. Cuomo.

“We are going to allow the chips to fall where they may,” said Ms. James, a Democrat.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this story.

