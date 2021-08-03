Officials in El Paso, Texas, will unveil Tuesday a healing garden to honor the 23 victims who were killed when a gunman targeted Hispanic people in opening fire at a Walmart two years ago.

Family members and local leaders are set to gather at Ascarate Park for the dedication ceremony at 7 p.m. The event is closed to the public, but it will be livestreamed.

The garden includes 23 trees to honor each victim and is meant to serve as a place for people to quietly reflect on the tragedy, according to El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

“This is a place for healing, a place to reflect, a place to really encourage others to do the right thing,” Mr. Samaniego told KFOX-TV in July.

Before the event, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to meet with Hispanic community leaders in the afternoon to commemorate the mass shooting, which also left dozens injured.

Authorities say gunman Patrick Crusius confessed to traveling more than 600 miles from his home near Dallas to the border city of El Paso to target Mexicans at a Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019. Before the attack, he published a racist manifesto online railing against immigrants, they say.

His attorneys say he has severe “mental disabilities” and has pleaded not guilty to a state capital murder charge, as well as federal hate crime and gun law violations.

As of July 28, the total number of mass shootings nationwide this year is nearly 20% higher (393) than the same time last year (329), according to the Gun Violence Archive.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

