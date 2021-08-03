The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday after reports of gunfire near the building’s Metro stop. A Pentagon announcement said the lockdown order was due to “police activity.”
“We are asking the public to please avoid the area,” the Pentagon Force Protection Agency said in a Twitter message, saying the incident occurred at the Pentagon Transit Center.
It wasn’t immediately known if there were any injuries or the circumstances, although witnesses said a number of emergency vehicles had reported to the scene, the Associated Press reported.
An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots, then a pause, then at least one additional shot. Another AP journalist heard police yelling “shooter.”
The agency said further information about the incident would follow.
