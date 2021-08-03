The U.S. has donated more than 110 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to 60 countries, the White House said Tuesday, as President Biden plots new ways to get more Americans immunized at home.

“According to the United Nations, this is more than the donations of all other countries combined and reflects the generosity of the American spirit,” an administration fact sheet said. “Today’s announcement is a fulfillment of his promise and a significant down payment on hundreds of millions of more doses that the U.S. will deliver in the coming weeks.”

Mr. Biden earlier this year pledged 80 million doses of U.S.-approved vaccines to other nations.

He upped the ante by promising to buy and donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to poorer countries by the first half of 2022. The move raised pressure on western allies to help the rest of the world.

Scientists say the COVID-19 pandemic will remain a problem until a sufficient share of the globe is protected by the shots.

Mr. Biden says the donations will help people at home, thwarting potentially dangerous variants from abroad that could boomerang back on the U.S.

Yet the president is already contending with vaccine resistance and a fast-moving delta variant at home.

Only about half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated as the delta variant, first detected in India, rips through parts of the country and fills hospitals.

The crisis is forcing Mr. Biden to scramble one month after he celebrated the nation’s recovery with a July 4 cookout at the White House. He‘s also reaching for good news to share.

The administration characterized its vaccine donations as a symbol of U.S. leadership ahead of a White House address Tuesday in which Mr. Biden will tout efforts to vaccinate the country and the world.

Canada received 2.5 million doses and Mexico got more than 4 million, but most of the shots went to South America, Africa and Asia.

Indonesia is the biggest beneficiary on the list, receiving 8 million doses, while Colombia and the Philippines both received at least 6 million.

Bangladesh, Pakistan and Vietnam each received at least 5 million doses, while Guatemala has received 4.5 million.

