China is one of only a few counties that have suspended intercountry adoptions, as many other nations have reopened that process amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a State Department official.

China has been key in international adoptions, but since adoptions from there are still in limbo, U.S. families are either waiting indefinitely or taking another path, such as changing adoption programs.

Cady Driver of North Carolina had tried since January 2019 to adopt a little girl with Down syndrome from a Chinese orphanage. She was able to switch to a domestic adoption, and last month brought home Ella Fei, a different Chinese girl with Down syndrome.

“It’s definitely bittersweet because for almost two and a half years, we were thinking we were getting a different child,” Mrs. Driver said. “So it’s definitely very difficult to let go because you fall in love with those children. They really find a place in your heart.”

“I think, for us, it was getting more to the point that we don’t know if China will ever open back up their adoption program. And it’s hard to say no to a domestic situation when there’s this situation where it may or may not happen,” she said.

China stopped issuing pre-approvals for prospective adoptive parents earlier this year and has not resumed adoption travel, according to the National Council for Adoption (NCFA).

Most intercountry adoptions to the U.S. come from China. In 2020, there were 202 adoptions finalized from the country, a 75% decline from the 819 adoptions for fiscal 2019, according to a yearly report released by the State Department in July.

Total intercountry adoptions dropped by 45% in fiscal year 2020 compared to prior year, from 2,971 adoptions to 1,622, the State Department found.

“The pandemic has impacted the adoption process of thousands of families in different ways,” said Kristen Hamilton, NCFA spokeswoman. “From travel bans to government office closures, delays in paperwork processing, and the challenges of completing required social worker visits, just about every adoption that was in process in 2020 or is in process now, has been impacted on some level.”

Sarah Hansen, international programs director for Madison Adoption Associates, said her agency began pausing applications for its China program in June after receiving news that Beijing had stopped issuing pre-approvals. She described adoption paperwork as a “monumental undertaking.”

“Thus we felt it was not in our families’ best interests to spend their time and resources doing so if that dossier was not able to be used to pursue the adoption of a child at this time,” Ms. Hansen said. “As soon as procedures return to normal in China, we will immediately resume application acceptance.”

Ms. Hansen added that this is the first time Madison Adoption Associates has stopped accepting new applicants for its China program since its inception in the late 1990s.

Several families the agency works with have decided to pursue a “concurrent adoption,” she said, adding that a few families unmatch from their waiting child and withdraw completely. But most of the 64 families in their China program are continuing to wait it out.

Callie Troyer, who lives in a suburb near Louisville, Kentucky, with her husband and her adopted 5-year-old son from South Korea, is one of them.

In October, the Troyers began the process of adopting a 6-year-old boy who is visually impaired from north-central China, and have received pre-approval. They are waiting to be officially matched with the boy, who they want to name Sam and who is currently placed with a foster care family that is associated with a child welfare institution.

“We feel really confident that he is our son and the reason that we took this path in the first place,” Ms. Troyer said. “Whether it’s a year or two years, our plan is to wait and to bring him home.”

Madison Adoption also has programs in Thailand, Bulgaria, the Dominican Republic, Colombia and the Philippines — all of which have resumed adoptions with strict travel protocols in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some countries that have resumed adoptions have modified their processes to unite waiting children with their adoptive families, marking significant progress from a year ago, Ms. Hamilton said.

“The exception is China, and that is simply a devastating situation for hundreds and hundreds of families who had expected to be home with their children a long time ago,” she said.

A State Department official said its agents are in regular talks with Chinese officials about their decision to temporarily suspend intercountry adoptions and are seeking solutions to resume adoptions.

In North Carolina, the Driver family terminated the adoption process for the girl in China in order to open that process for other parents who might want to adopt her.

The family adopted Lian, their 7-year-old son with Down syndrome, from China in 2016.

“It’s another adventure to embrace,” Mrs. Driver said of adopting 3-year-old Ella Fei. “I’m feeling grateful that God chose us to be a part of her life.”

