Frustration among far-left lawmakers has reached a fever pitch over the failure of the Democrat-run Congress to keep in place a federal moratorium on evictions, despite knowing for months that the Supreme Court would toss out the evection ban.

The court on June 29 allowed the moratorium to remain in place temporarily but warned that Congress — not the president — needed to act for a further extension to protect renters still struggling in the COVID-19 economy. Time ran out last week.

During the intervening two months, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was unable to push a dozen moderate Democrats in her caucus to support an extension. The Supreme Court last week pulled the plug on the moratorium, setting off a panic among lawmakers who want the rent holiday to last another four months.

Justice Democrats, a political action committee that supports candidates on the far left, blamed Democratic leaders for the mess.

“Why is the Democratic establishment sitting on their hands in Congress? Because corporate PACs and rich donors don’t want an eviction moratorium. This is why we can’t just elect Democrats, we need to elect BETTER Democrats,” the group wrote in a fundraising appeal.

In a letter to Mrs. Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, 60 House Democrats expressed their displeasure with the outcome and “vehement opposition” to the court‘s ruling.

“Millions of people who are currently at risk for eviction, housing insecurity, or face becoming unhoused desperately look to their elected representatives to implement legislation that will put their health and safety first and save lives,” they wrote. “We implore you to act with the highest levels of urgency to advance a permanent legislative solution.”

The 60 lawmakers, who make up a third of the Democratic Caucus, called for the eviction ban to be added to must-pass legislation such as upcoming spending bills to keep the government open past the Sept. 30 end of the fiscal year.

Keeping people off the streets and out of shelters is still critical to fighting COVID-19 because only half the nation is vaccinated, they argued.

“If we do not act, this will undoubtedly lead to the increased spread of COVID-19, more deaths, and community-wide trauma.”

Critics of the eviction ban argue that the job market recovered since the end of state-ordered COVID-19 shutdowns. The real problem for struggling renters, they say, is states’ slow distribution of $46 billion in emergency rental aid that Congress authorized in a coronavirus relief bill.

The Democrats’ letter followed Congress leaders and the Biden administration playing a game of political hot potato with the issue.

Prominent lawmakers on the far left also have spoken out about the failure to lead.

“We cannot in good faith blame the Republican Party when House Democrats have a majority,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, said on CNN when Congress began its summer break earlier this month without taking up an eviction bill.

The ban, originally enacted in March 2020 by Congress, was supposed to end after four months. However, it was repeatedly extended by

the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, leaving landlords on the hook as tenants were allowed to live rent-free for more than a year.

The Supreme Court in June set a July 31 deadline for the eviction ban to end unless Congress passed an extension.

House Democrats, who argued that an extension would not survive a Republican filibuster in the Senate, demanded the Biden administration act unilaterally despite the court saying Mr. Biden did not have the power to do so.

Mr. Biden decided on July 30 not to act, saying he couldn’t, and threw the issue back to the House, which was preparing to adjourn for summer vacation.

On the last day before the summer recess, Mrs. Pelosi and her top two deputies huddled with

House Financial Services Chair Maxine Waters, California Democrat. They hoped to find a way to resuscitate Mrs. Waters’ bill to extend the eviction moratorium, according to a report by Politico that described the meeting.

They called a dozen hold-outs in the Democratic Caucus but to no avail. They needed the support of nearly the entire caucus to get Mrs. Waters’ bill through the narrowly divided chamber.

More moderate Democrats thought the extension had lasted too long. They also argued that it wouldn’t pass the Senate anyway, meaning they had to take a tough vote on a bill that was doomed to fail.

While Mrs. Pelosi and Mr. Biden had leaned strongly on the more centrist Democrats to win their support for proceeding with consideration of the $3.5 trillion liberal spending package, she allowed the House to leave Washington saying she had run out of time to rally enough votes. Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, instead urged lawmakers to pressure their states to get the relief funds to landlords and tenants.

“Somebody dropped the ball,” Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, Illinois Democrat, told NBC News at the time. “It could have been on our end or the president’s end. But millions of Americans face eviction, a cruel and devastating experience for many families.”

After her colleagues left town, Rep. Cori Bush, a Missouri Democrat who was once homeless, remaining in Washington and camped on the Capitol steps, urging the House to come back and take up the eviction bill.

Mrs. Pelosi didn’t call the House back for the eviction issue. But Ms. Bush’s demonstration helped push Mr. Biden to extend the moratorium on Aug. 3, despite having acknowledged he didn’t have the authority.

The high court responded Thursday by striking down Mr. Biden’s extension of the moratorium.

In a “dear colleague” letter to House Democrats, Mrs. Pelosi claimed that “preventing mass evictions is a priority that unites Democrats.”

Mrs. Pelosi, Mrs. Waters and Ms. Bush declined to answer questions about what went wrong and what they planned going forward.

The House is set to return on Sept. 23, when it will be immediately consumed with passing a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and possibly a $3.5 trillion expansion of the social safety net.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.