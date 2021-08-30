ROYAL OAK, Mich. — Some animals are rolling up their fur for a COVID-19 vaccine at the Detroit Zoo.
The zoo in suburban Detroit said its gorillas, chimpanzees, tigers and lions are getting a vaccine developed by Zoetis, a veterinary drug company, and authorized by the U.S. Agriculture Department. Other animals will follow.
“We’re both thankful and relieved a special vaccine is now available to protect against COVID-19,” said Scott Carter, the zoo’s chief life sciences officer. “The animals routinely get other vaccinations.”
The zoo said no COVID-19 infections have been found in its animals.
