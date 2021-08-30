Hate crimes in the U.S. went up 6% last year compared to 2019, the FBI reported Monday.

The agency’s annual Hate Crime Statistics report released Monday shows 7,759 hate crimes were reported to law enforcement agencies in 2020 compared to 7,314 in 2019.

Victims of single-bias crimes also increased by 23%, going from 8,552 to 10,528 — the majority of whom were targeted based on race, ethnicity or ancestry (61.9%).

Monday’s report comes after the FBI in June ranked hate crimes and civil rights violations as its top national threat priority, allowing the agency to funnel more money and resources toward the issue.

“Hate crimes are the top priority within the FBI’s Civil Rights Program, due to the devastating impact these types of crimes have on communities,” FBI Associate Deputy Director Jeffrey Sallet said on June 29. “One act can terrorize entire communities and groups of people.”

The FBI defines a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.”

