TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida officials have begun to make good on threats to withhold funding from school districts that defy Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates despite a court ruling last week finding his order unconstitutional.

The state Department of Education announced Monday it has withheld an amount equal to monthly school board member salaries in Alachua and Broward counties. It says funds will continue to be withheld until the districts comply.

President Joe Biden has said if money was withheld, federal money would be used to cover any costs.

The Alachua and Broward districts are among 10 that require all students to wear masks unless they have a medical exemption in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

DeSantis says the districts are violating parental rights by not allowing a parent or legal guardian to opt out their child.

