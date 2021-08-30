Republicans have been wary of the media for decades, most put off by such irritants as a pronounced liberal bias in much news coverage plus a tendency among journalists to mix news with opinion and political slant. The trend, however, has gotten worse.

“In just five years, the percentage of Republicans with at least some trust in national news organizations has been cut in half – dropping from 70% in 2016 to 35% this year. This decline is fueling the continued widening of the partisan gap in trust of the media,” says a new Pew Research Center analysis based on a jumbo survey of over 10,000 people.

“Nearly eight-in-ten Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (78%) say they have ‘a lot’ or ‘some’ trust in the information that comes from national news organizations – 43 percentage points higher than Republicans and Republican leaners (35%),” wrote analysts Jeffrey Gottfried and Jacob Liedke.

“This partisan gap is the largest of any time that this question has been asked since 2016. And it grows even wider — to 53 points — between liberal Democrats (83%) and conservative Republicans (30%)” the authors said.

“The 35% of Republicans who have at least some trust in national news organizations in 2021 is half that of in 2016 (70%) — and has dropped 14 points since late 2019 (49%). By comparison, Democrats have remained far more consistent in the past five years, ranging somewhere between 78% and 86%.”

Local news is not immune from this trend.

“Democrats are 18 percentage points more likely than Republicans to have at least some trust in the information that comes from local news organizations (84% vs. 66%, respectively) – a gap that is again larger than at any time in recent years. Five years ago, 85% of Democrats had at least some trust in local news organizations, while 79% of Republicans did,” the analysts noted.

The study was based on a survey of 10,606 U.S. adults that was conducted June 14-27 and released Monday.

‘A PRETTY BIG SWING’

Things are getting chilly out there for the 46th president.

“In the past few weeks, President Biden’s job approval rating has dropped precipitously while his disapproval rating has risen sharply amid concerns surrounding the delta variant of the coronavirus, the associated economic fallout from the pandemic and the ongoing withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan,” wrote Geoffrey Skelley, an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

“Just how much have things changed for Biden? A month ago, his approval rating stood at 52.7 percent and his disapproval rating sat at 42.7 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight’s presidential approval tracker, for a net approval rating of +10.0 percentage points. But as of Thursday,1 his approval rating stood at 47.1 percent and his disapproval rating at 47.0 percent, for a net approval rating of +0.1 points,” Mr. Skelley said.

“In an era of deep political polarization where we rarely see big shifts in public opinion of presidents, this counts as a pretty big swing,” he concluded.

NOT AN ADVENTURE NOVEL

Of note: A Vanity Fair special report titled “How Turf Wars Mucked Up America’s Exit From Afghanistan” was published Monday and written by Adam Ciralsky, a contributing editor who cited the U.S. State Department in particular.

“Bureaucratic decisions affecting the Afghan withdrawal, one insider said, were ‘slightly more organized than a Choose Your Own Adventure novel,’” Mr. Ciralsky wrote.

“America’s chaotic departure from Afghanistan was not unforeseeable. Nor was it an intelligence failure — that old chestnut often used to absolve leaders of culpability. Instead, the Biden administration’s tumultuous exit from the war-torn country seems to have been the result of incremental and baffling bureaucratic decisions,” he added.

POLL DU JOUR

• 40% of registered U.S. voters say President Biden deserves “a great deal of blame” for the recent attack on the Kabul airport; 82% of Republicans, 38% of independents and 10% of Democrats agree.

• 16% overall say Mr. Biden deserves a “fair amount” of blame for the attack; 7% of Republicans, 21% of independents and 22% of Democrats agree.

• 16% overall say he deserves “not much” blame; 5% of Republicans, 15% of independents and 25% of Democrats agree.

• 20% overall say he should not be blamed; 3% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 35% of Democrats agree.

• 8% overall don’t know; 4% of Republicans, 10% of independents and 8% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A YouGov poll of 1,200 registered U.S. voters conducted Aug. 26.

