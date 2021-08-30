Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s abrupt resignation brought down the curtain on a titan of New York politics and opened up a new chapter in the state that offers the GOP a fresh opportunity to rebound from two decades of disappointments.

The Republican Party of New York has been shut out in statewide races since former Gov. George Pataki captured a third term in 2002. The GOP has struggled to adjust to the blue state’s changing demographics and to make the most of past scandals, including former Gov. Elliot Spitzer’s penchant for prostitutes.

The GOP is hoping to turn things around and take advantage of Mr. Cuomo‘s stunning downfall, as well as a possible knock-down, drag-out fight between newly minted Gov. Kathy Hochul and the far-left of the Democratic Party in the 2022 primary election.

New York GOP Chair Nick Langworthy said the state party has been building its digital operation and is ready to capitalize on the Cuomo mess.

“You also have what I believe will be a national wave election for Republicans just like how the 1994 election brought us George Pataki,” he said. “It took a lot of luck and timing and the right candidate and message to beat Mario Cuomo.”

“We need those same circumstances [next year],” Mr. Langworthy said. “We need luck, we need the right candidate and the right message, and we need national circumstances.”

That could be wishful thinking, according to Richard Flannagan, a political science professor at the College of Staten Island. He said it may be “near impossible” for the GOP to win statewide.

“Democrats have a 3-to-1 voter registration advantage,” Mr. Flannagan said. “I think the party is in such bad shape they have just retreated to their counties, and by that I mean they are competing in some of the county executive races upstate of course, and they will hold some congressional seats, but statewide aspirations are just a bridge too far.”

Democrats hold both of New York’s U.S. Senate seats and 19 of the state’s House seats. The GOP has not won a U.S. Senate race since 1992.

Some Republicans are concerned the decades of struggles have diminished the state party.

“My big concern [is] the party has collapsed so much in upstate New York,” Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, a Republican from an Upstate district, recently told The Washington Times. “It’s just weak statewide.”

“When Pataki won in his last term and when Republicans have been able to win we had a stronger party and we had more infrastructure in place so you could actually get grassroots and turnout,” she said.

Mr. Langworthy, however, said the wind will be at the GOP‘s back, and the election will serve as a referendum on Mr. Cuomo and Democrats.

He said Democrats have sprinted to the far-left, thrusting “out of control” policies, “out of control” spending” and “wanton” COVID-related regulations onto voters, hurting the economy and driving residents from the state.

“It is funny to see what a year can do,” Mr. Langworthy said of Mr. Cuomo‘s demise.

Indeed, Mr. Cuomo‘s approval rating had surpassed 70% after he emerged as the golden boy for Democrats at the onset of the coronavirus outbreak. His daily press conferences, complete with PowerPoint presentations and forceful assurances to viewers, became must-watch television.

Things unraveled over time. His critics charged he was manipulating the death toll among nursing home residents, and that his COVID-19 policies led to more nursing home deaths.

Mr. Cuomo also faced allegations of sexual misconduct, and that he misused state resources for his COVID-19 book, sparking probes from state Attorney General Letitia James.

Ms. James revealed in early August that investigators found Mr. Cuomo had sexually harassed at least 11 women. A week later Mr. Cuomo, who disputed the allegations, resigned.

Mrs. Hochul, who became the state’s first female governor, added insult to injury by releasing new coronavirus statistics that showed the state’s death total was higher than the Cuomo administration publicized.

John McLaughlin, a New York GOP consultant, said the GOP should be “optimistic” about its chances of gaining ground in the wake of the Cuomo scandal.

“Even though the Democrats control all of Albany in terms of the governorship, the assembly and the state senate, the Democrats are going to be divided, and you are going to have very divisive primaries between moderate Democrats and Democrats who are really big government socialists,” Mr. McLaughlin said.

Mr. McLaughlin said Republicans, meanwhile, have rallied behind Rep. Lee Zeldin’s gubernatorial bid.

“We have united a Republican-conservative coalition, which is the formula for electing Republicans in New York state going back to [President Ronald] Reagan, [Sen. Alfonse Marcello] D’Amato, and Pataki,” he said. “There are going to be a significant number of Democrats who leave their party to vote for Zeldin and other Republicans because it is unsafe and unaffordable to live in New York.”

Mr. Zeldin is the presumed Republican gubernatorial nominee. He’s running against former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Andrew Giulian, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, for the party’s nomination in a June primary next year.

“One-party rule in New York has led to rampant crime, a skyrocketing cost of living, and a deteriorating quality of life that has led so many New Yorkers to flee the communities they love,” Mr. Zeldin said last week. “New Yorkers are looking at other states and wondering why we can’t have that here in New York. The answer is that we can, but not if we continue down this path of disastrous one-party rule.”

“Every New Yorker deserves better, and, in November of 2022, we must rid New York of the Cuomo-Hochul administration and its disgraceful legacy,” he said.

Hank Sheinkopf, a Democratic strategist, said Mr. Zeldin could have the right mix of experience, connections and urban understanding to win if Democrats face political headwinds.

“He can raise the money,” Mr. Sheinkopf said. “He has served in the Senate, he has served in the Congress. He has lots of friends across the state.”

Nonetheless, Mr. Sheinkopf said the New York GOP could “use some vitamins” and faces a heavy lift next year.

“The future does not look bright and what would save it, as someone who believes in a two-party system, is an implosion of Democrats into factionalism, and a gubernatorial candidate that can win or nearly win as a function of the chaos from the forced resignation of Cuomo,” he said.

Mr. Cuomo was expected to face more blowback in the primary next year after beating back far-left candidates Cynthia Nixon in 2018 and Zephyr Teachout in 2014.

Mrs. Hochul also is viewed through the moderate lens but has softer political elbows than her brash successor. She also has ties to Upstate New York, which could help her with more moderate voters.

Mrs. Hochul has some time to prove herself ahead of what could prove to be a hard-fought primary race where voters will get the chance to weigh in on the public health and economic fallout from the coronavirus and address other hot topics including rising crime.

Other possible contenders include New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio and Ms. James.

If Ms. Hochul survives the primary, her ties to Mr. Cuomo could still drag her down.

“Cuomo‘s shadow and his legacy will remain because Kathy Hochul was his No. 2,” Mr. Langworthy said. “His record is her record, whether she likes it or not.”

