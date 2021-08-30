The White House on Monday said President Biden was briefed overnight about an attempted rocket attack on Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

The U.S. reportedly shot down multiple rockets targeting the airport as the military races against a Tuesday deadline to withdraw from Afghanistan. The incident came one day after U.S. forces used a drone to take out a vehicle full of explosives, underscoring the chaos in the capital during the final days of America’s longest-ever war.

“The president was informed that operations continue uninterrupted at [the airport] and has reconfirmed his order that commanders redouble their efforts to prioritize doing whatever is necessary to protect our forces on the ground,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The late-night statement said National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chief of Staff Ron Klain updated Mr. Biden on the rocket attack.

